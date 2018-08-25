Pakistan Air Force takes part in Radom International Airshow

The Pakistan Air Force is taking part in the Radom International Air Show 2018, beginning in Poland on Saturday (Saturday).

Pakistani aircraft including JF-17 Thunder along with pilots, technicians and engineers of Pakistan Air Force, are in Poland to participate in the Air Show.



On August 19, The Pakistani Air Force landed with JF-17 Thunder and C-130 Hercules aircraft at Polish Air Force: 41st Training Air Base in Dęblin, the airport, what will be their base during the event (the JF-17 will manage its demonstration from Dęblin.

The Air Force sent a curiosity, a special painted Thunder to fly demonstration flight over Radom next weekend"

