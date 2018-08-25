Indian, Pakistani soldiers to take part in first-ever multi-lateral military exercise

In a first, Pakistani and Indian forces are all set to become a part of a mutual exercise as part of a multi-nation counter-terror wargame, under the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Russia.

The exercise, entitled ‘Peace Mission 2018’, kick-started at the 255 Combined Arms Range at Chebarkul in the Chelyabinsk region of Russia on Friday, in which soldiers from different SCO countries including China and Russia are taking part.

"The exercise will provide an opportunity to the armed forces of SCO nations to train in counter terrorism operations in an urban scenario in a multinational and joint environment. It includes professional interactions, mutual understanding of drills and procedures, establishment of joint command and control structures, and elimination of terrorist threats in mock drills,” a spokesperson of Indian army informed.

For the drill, Russia has sent out 177 soldiers, with China and India 700 and 200 soldiers respectively.

After the formation of SCO in 2001, this is the first-of-its-kind. landmark exercise that has brought together India and Pakistan for a military exercise.

"Indian soldiers have never actively participated in a multi-lateral exercise that included Pakistan in the past. Troops from the two countries have, however, worked together in UN missions and operations,” explained an officer.