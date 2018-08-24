Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New controversy hits Pak-US ties

New controversy hits Pak-US ties
The desert of the real

The desert of the real
Reaching the grassroots

Reaching the grassroots
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Imran Ismail to take oath as 33rd Governor Sindh on August 27

Imran Ismail to take oath as 33rd Governor Sindh on August 27
China willing to play role in improving Pakistan-India ties

China willing to play role in improving Pakistan-India ties
Pakistan’s Foreign Policy review: Imran Khan says no compromise on national interest

Pakistan’s Foreign Policy review: Imran Khan says no compromise on national interest
Minister assures reviewing of petroleum prices

Minister assures reviewing of petroleum prices
Sharif family, PMLN leaders meet Nawaz, Maryam in Adiala Jail

Sharif family, PMLN leaders meet Nawaz, Maryam in Adiala Jail
Nation to pay tribute to its martyrs, families on Sept. 6: DG ISPR

Nation to pay tribute to its martyrs, families on Sept. 6: DG ISPR

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sharif family, PMLN leaders meet Nawaz, Maryam in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Members of Sharif family and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders held a meeting with jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on Friday.

Daughter of Maryam Nawaz, her son-in-law, Abbas Sharif, Khawaja Asif, Pervaiz Rasheed, Marrium Aurangzeb, Danial Aziz, Senator Chaudhry Tanveer and General (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch met the Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in Adiala Jail.

The meeting was scheduled to take place on Thursday, however, owning to public holiday special permission was granted for Friday’s meeting.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM for practical measures for development of Balochistan

PM for practical measures for development of Balochistan
PM Imran Khan plants a tree at Foreign Office

PM Imran Khan plants a tree at Foreign Office
US Ambassador pays farewell call on PM Imran Khan

US Ambassador pays farewell call on PM Imran Khan
Imran Ismail appointed 33rd Sindh Governor, notification issued

Imran Ismail appointed 33rd Sindh Governor, notification issued
Load More load more

Spotlight

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Photos & Videos

Spotted: The coolest cat in town!

Spotted: The coolest cat in town!
Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s