Sharif family, PMLN leaders meet Nawaz, Maryam in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Members of Sharif family and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders held a meeting with jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on Friday.



Daughter of Maryam Nawaz, her son-in-law, Abbas Sharif, Khawaja Asif, Pervaiz Rasheed, Marrium Aurangzeb, Danial Aziz, Senator Chaudhry Tanveer and General (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch met the Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in Adiala Jail.

The meeting was scheduled to take place on Thursday, however, owning to public holiday special permission was granted for Friday’s meeting.