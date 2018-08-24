Imran Ismail to take oath as 33rd Governor Sindh on August 27

Imran Ismail appointed 33rd Sindh Governor, notification issued

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail has been appointed 33rd Governor of Sindh.



Imran Ismail will take oath as 33rd Sindh Governor on August 27. Chief Justice Sindh High Court will administer the oath at Governor House Karachi.

A notification has been issued for the appointment of Imran Ismail as Sindh Governor.

Shortly after Imran Ismail was notified as Sindh Governor, he thanked Imran Khan for reposing trust in him. Imran Ismail also thanked PTI and party workers.

Ismail said, “I will play a role of bridge between centre and the province as progress and prosperity of Sindh is my top priority.”

He went on to say people of Sindh will find him among themselves.

“I want to take all parties in the provice along,” he said.

PTI Chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated Imran Ismail as the next Governor of Sindh after Muhammad Zubai stepped down following victory of Imran Khan’s party in general elections.

PTI formally announced the chairman’s approval of Imran Ismail’s nomination as governor on August 11.