Wed August 22, 2018
New controversy hits Pak-US ties

The desert of the real

Reaching the grassroots

Naya style of a Naya PM

PM Imran Khan offers humanitarian assistance to India after floods in Kerala

Fawad Chaudhry presented dollar garland in Jhelum

Cabinet likely to ban discretionary funds of PM Imran, ministers

Imran Khan arrives at FO for briefing

Ahmed Nawaz, boy who survived APS attack, aces O-level exams

S.Africa lashes Trump over land ‘seizures’ tweet

World

Web Desk
August 24, 2018

Spotted: The coolest cat in town!

If you really want to know about the new cool in town, this tubby little fluff ball wearing shades in full swag is answer to your question.

It’s not new to ears that animals melt hearts with their charm and all adorable things they do.

But this cat in the video which rather looks like a white ball of snow wears shades in the most coolest ways possible and then gives a million dollar pose to camera as she looks straight into it. 

