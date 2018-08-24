Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan hits back at US over ‘factually incorrect’ statement

Pakistan hits back at US over ‘factually incorrect’ statement
The desert of the real

The desert of the real
Reaching the grassroots

Reaching the grassroots
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
PM Imran Khan offers humanitarian assistance to India after floods in Kerala

PM Imran Khan offers humanitarian assistance to India after floods in Kerala
Fawad Chaudhry presented dollar garland in Jhelum

Fawad Chaudhry presented dollar garland in Jhelum
Can Imran Khan bring Pakistan in from the diplomatic cold?

Can Imran Khan bring Pakistan in from the diplomatic cold?
Australia braces for new prime minister after bitter coup

Australia braces for new prime minister after bitter coup
Ahmed Nawaz, boy who survived APS attack, aces O-level exams

Ahmed Nawaz, boy who survived APS attack, aces O-level exams

S.Africa lashes Trump over land ‘seizures’ tweet

S.Africa lashes Trump over land ‘seizures’ tweet

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ahmed Nawaz, boy who survived APS attack, aces O-level exams

After rising as an epitome of valour by surviving the APS terrorist attack courageously and going on to inspire others, Ahmed Nawaz, 17, has passed his O-level examinations with flying colours.

The young boy who survived the horrific attack by playing dead, has obtained 6 A*s and 2 As in the eight exams he appeared for.

Taking to Twitter, a very proud Ahmed posted:

“My International GCSE exam result just came out and I am very proud to announce that I got 6A*s and 2As in my All eight(8) exams. Thanks to my parents and all of you for supporting me. This is a big success for me and takes me many steps closer to my admission in Oxford University.”

For his feat, Ahmed has been congratulated by DG Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.

“Congrats and well done dear Ahmad Nawaz. You made us all proud and defeated evil forces through your courage, determination and power of education. Good luck for your future pursuits. Stay blessed,” DG ISPR said.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PTI govt to disband useless CADD ministry

PTI govt to disband useless CADD ministry
Pakistan hits back at US over ‘factually incorrect’ statement

Pakistan hits back at US over ‘factually incorrect’ statement
Gen Bajwa meets Moulana Tariq Jameel in Saudi after performing Hajj

Gen Bajwa meets Moulana Tariq Jameel in Saudi after performing Hajj
KP Govt to take solid measures for uplift of tourism in Swat: CM

KP Govt to take solid measures for uplift of tourism in Swat: CM
Load More load more

Spotlight

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test
Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha

Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
Trump declares emergency as Hawaii braces for hurricane

Trump declares emergency as Hawaii braces for hurricane

Photos & Videos

Spotted: The coolest cat in town!

Spotted: The coolest cat in town!
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight