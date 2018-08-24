Ahmed Nawaz, boy who survived APS attack, aces O-level exams

After rising as an epitome of valour by surviving the APS terrorist attack courageously and going on to inspire others, Ahmed Nawaz, 17, has passed his O-level examinations with flying colours.

The young boy who survived the horrific attack by playing dead, has obtained 6 A*s and 2 As in the eight exams he appeared for.

Taking to Twitter, a very proud Ahmed posted:

“My International GCSE exam result just came out and I am very proud to announce that I got 6A*s and 2As in my All eight(8) exams. Thanks to my parents and all of you for supporting me. This is a big success for me and takes me many steps closer to my admission in Oxford University.”

For his feat, Ahmed has been congratulated by DG Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.



“Congrats and well done dear Ahmad Nawaz. You made us all proud and defeated evil forces through your courage, determination and power of education. Good luck for your future pursuits. Stay blessed,” DG ISPR said.



