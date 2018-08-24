Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan rejects 'factually incorrect' US statement on Imran-Pompeo conversation

Pakistan rejects 'factually incorrect' US statement on Imran-Pompeo conversation
The desert of the real

The desert of the real
Reaching the grassroots

Reaching the grassroots
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting on 3rd day of Eid

PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting on 3rd day of Eid
Kuldip Nayar passes away

Kuldip Nayar passes away
Can Imran Khan bring Pakistan in from the diplomatic cold?

Can Imran Khan bring Pakistan in from the diplomatic cold?
Gen Bajwa meets Moulana Tariq Jameel in Saudi after performing Hajj

Gen Bajwa meets Moulana Tariq Jameel in Saudi after performing Hajj
Fawad Chaudhry presented dollar garland in Jhelum

Fawad Chaudhry presented dollar garland in Jhelum
S.Africa lashes Trump over land ‘seizures’ tweet

S.Africa lashes Trump over land ‘seizures’ tweet

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Gen Bajwa meets Moulana Tariq Jameel in Saudi after performing Hajj

MECCA: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who was in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, has met noted religious scholar Moulana Tariq Jameel.

Pictures of the two hugging each other went viral on social media. A video of the meeting showed them having a chat while some people were recording the event with their mobile phones.

The COAS also met Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman who invited the army chief for a meeting followed by the dinner at Mina the other day night.

Saudi Crown Prince congratulated the COAS on performing Hajj. Both discussed wide ranging issues of mutual interest including regional security, an Inter Service Public Relation’s statement Wednesday said.

Prince Mohammad Bin Salman expressed his strong optimism about success of Pakistan in defeating challenges at hand.

He also expressed his best wishes and support to the newly-elected government.

The army chief thanked Saudi crown prince for best wishes and support for Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

KP Govt to take solid measures for uplift of tourism in Swat: CM

KP Govt to take solid measures for uplift of tourism in Swat: CM
Pakistan to effectively present its case against Kalbhushan in ICJ: Qureshi

Pakistan to effectively present its case against Kalbhushan in ICJ: Qureshi
Pakistan rejects 'factually incorrect' US statement on Imran-Pompeo conversation

Pakistan rejects 'factually incorrect' US statement on Imran-Pompeo conversation
Pompeo telephones PM Imran, expresses US willingness to work with new govt

Pompeo telephones PM Imran, expresses US willingness to work with new govt
Load More load more

Spotlight

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test
Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha

Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
Trump declares emergency as Hawaii braces for hurricane

Trump declares emergency as Hawaii braces for hurricane

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight