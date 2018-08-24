Gen Bajwa meets Moulana Tariq Jameel in Saudi after performing Hajj

MECCA: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who was in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, has met noted religious scholar Moulana Tariq Jameel.



Pictures of the two hugging each other went viral on social media. A video of the meeting showed them having a chat while some people were recording the event with their mobile phones.

The COAS also met Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman who invited the army chief for a meeting followed by the dinner at Mina the other day night.

Saudi Crown Prince congratulated the COAS on performing Hajj. Both discussed wide ranging issues of mutual interest including regional security, an Inter Service Public Relation’s statement Wednesday said.

Prince Mohammad Bin Salman expressed his strong optimism about success of Pakistan in defeating challenges at hand.

He also expressed his best wishes and support to the newly-elected government.

The army chief thanked Saudi crown prince for best wishes and support for Pakistan.