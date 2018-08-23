Pakistan rejects 'factually incorrect' US statement on Imran-Pompeo conversation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office has stated that Pakistan takes exception to the factually incorrect statement issued by US State Department on today’s phone call between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.



In a message on twitter, Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said, “There was no mention at all in the conversation about terrorists operating in Pakistan. This should be immediately corrected.”

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and congratulated him on assuming the office the PM.

The US top diplomat expressed his country’s willing to work with the Imran Khan’s government for productive bilateral relations.

Pompeo expressed well wishes for Imran Khan and his government.

He also raised importance of Pakistan taking decisive action against all terrorists and Islamabad’s vital role in promoting the Afghan peace process, the statement issued by US State Department said.

During the conversation, Khan emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between the US and Pakistan on the basis of mutual trust and mutual benefit, and underscored the importance of peace and stability in the region especially in Afghanistan.

According to reports, Mike Pompeo will visit Pakistan on September 05 and will likely hold meeting with Prime Minister.