Soldier martyred, three injured in North Waziristan IED blast

Rawalpindi: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred and three others sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in North Waziristan.



According to Inter Services Public Relations, the IED blast on Army bomb disposal team took place near Dand Kaly in North Waziristan. Team was on routine search and clear operation as part of Operation Radd Ul Fassad.

Havildar Ahmed Khan, embraced shahadat while three soldiers sustained injuries.

The 38 years old Shaheed Havildar Ahmed Khan belonged to District Mianwali and left behind widow, son and two daughters.