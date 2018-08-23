Wed August 22, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 23, 2018

Police kill two suspected robbers in Karachi encounter

KARACHI: Police claimed to have killed two suspected robbers in a late night encounter at Shahrah-e-Qaideen in Karachi  on Wednesday.

According details, two alleged robbers were fleeing after  looting a citizen in Karachi's Shahrah-e-Qaideen area. Receiving information a police team chased them on which the robbers opened fire. However, in retaliatory firing, the robbers suffered bullet injuries and died on the way to hospital.

Police recovered weapons, snatched valuables and motorbike from the spot. The bodies were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities.

