Police kill two suspected robbers in Karachi encounter

KARACHI: Police claimed to have killed two suspected robbers in a late night encounter at Shahrah-e-Qaideen in Karachi on Wednesday.

According details, two alleged robbers were fleeing after looting a citizen in Karachi's Shahrah-e-Qaideen area. Receiving information a police team chased them on which the robbers opened fire. However, in retaliatory firing, the robbers suffered bullet injuries and died on the way to hospital.

Police recovered weapons, snatched valuables and motorbike from the spot. The bodies were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities.