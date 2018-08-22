Shehbaz Sharif meets Nawaz, Maryam at Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif met with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz at Adiala jail on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Nawaz Sharif’s mother, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz and other members of the Sharif family, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif visited the jail and met the father-daughter duo on the first day of Eid ul Azha.



According to sources, the former chief minister had made a formal request to jail authorities to seek permission for meeting Nawaz Sharif and his daughter on Eid day.

The IG prison had also written to the Punjab government about the special request.

Nawaz Sharif has been serving 11-year jail term after being found guilty in Avenfields apartment case while Maryam Nawaz has been handed 8-year jail term.

Capt Safdar Awan, husband of Maryam Nawaz, was sentenced to one year in jail in the same case.