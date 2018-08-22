Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties

China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes
Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request
Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shehbaz Sharif meets Nawaz, Maryam at Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif met with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz at Adiala jail on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Nawaz Sharif’s mother, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz and other members of the Sharif family, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif visited the jail and met the father-daughter duo on the first day of Eid ul Azha.

According to sources, the former chief minister had made a formal request to jail authorities to seek permission for meeting Nawaz Sharif and his daughter on Eid day. 

The IG prison had also written to the Punjab government about the special request.

Nawaz Sharif has been serving 11-year jail term after being found guilty in Avenfields apartment case while Maryam Nawaz has been handed 8-year jail term. 

Capt Safdar Awan, husband of Maryam Nawaz, was sentenced to one year in jail in the same case. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha

Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha
Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message
PTI issues 'zero tolerance' policy for abusive language on social media

PTI issues 'zero tolerance' policy for abusive language on social media

Load More load more

Spotlight

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha

Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight