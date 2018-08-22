Wed August 22, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 22, 2018

PTI issues 'zero tolerance' policy for abusive language on social media

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in a statement issued on Wednesday revealed that the party will take stern action against social media accounts using profane language.

The party’s official Twitter handle announced it’s no acceptance rule of social media accounts that use abusive language, doing which would conclude in stern action taken against them.

“PTI Official has a zero tolerance policy on the use of abusive language on social media. Accounts using abusive language will be blocked as per policy,” read the tweet.

Furthermore, the party also urged social media users to report any accounts online that fail to comply with the policy and are a source of negativity and abusive speech.

“Report any such account at [email protected],” continued the tweet.

On the other hand, social media users are responding to the party’s statement by pointing out those PTI supporters and leaders themselves stand in contradiction to the policy, giving an example of Aamir Liaqat Hussain sharing a tweet containing foul language.

