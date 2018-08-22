Rescue operation underway to save 22 fisherman after boat sinks at Sonmiani

HUB: Twenty two fishermen went missing after a boat sunk at Sonmiani Beach on Wednesday, reported Geo News.

Reports citing the fisheries officer, Abdul Shakoor revealed that a launch had sunk at the Sonmiani Beach near Balochistan’s Lasbela District, leaving 22 fishermen on board drowned.

Furthermore it was revealed that a rescue operation is presently underway for the extrication of the 22 missing fishermen, out of which 15 have been saved while one has been reported dead.

The search for the remaining six is still on-going.

One of the rescued fishermen, has attested to the total count of people on the boat before the accident occurred.