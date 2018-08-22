Over 45,000 police officials to perform security duties in Sindh on Eid-ul-Azha

KARACHI: Over 45,000 police personnel have been assigned security duties on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha across the province mainly stationed at all Eid congregation places, parks, beaches, mosques,shopping centers, imambargahs, airports, railway stations and important public and private buildings, according to police security plan.

The security plan was approved by IG Saleemi, who has directed the police to keep a strict check and ensure that all main prayer grounds, mosques and imambargahs are safe and secure before all Eid congregations began.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi has also commanded the police to ensure strict implementation of Section 144 during Eid celebrations to curtail chances of any mishaps and unfortunate events.

In order to execute the security plan set up for Eid, the police personnel will also carry out snap-checking and patrolling in the city on 566 police mobiles and 218 motorcycles.