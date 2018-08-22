PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

MULTAN: Newly-elected Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, speaking to the media, said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is pressing Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s nomination as party presidential candidate.

Qureshi commending Ahsan’s performance as Leader of Opposition in the Senate from 1994 – 99, said that PPP must have put forth his name after required consultation.

He further stated that the withdrawal of Ahsan’s name will be a big blow to ideological politics as the presidential candidate is a governor of ideological politics.

Qureshi, talking about Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Dr Arif Alvi’s nomination as president, said that he belongs to the middle class.