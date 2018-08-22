Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour today

ISLAMABAD: The nation is celebrating Eid-ul-Azha with great religious fervour and enthusiasm today (Wednesday) to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques for the well being, peace, progress and prosperity of Muslim Ummah and the country.

The religious scholars in their Eid sermons highlighted the importance of sacrifice (Qurbani) and urged the people to donate generously for the help of their poor brethren besides sacrificing animals.

Following the Eid prayers, Muslims perform rituals of sacrificing animals, spend their time feasting with family and friends and distribute sacrificial meat among their family members, friends, and the poor.

The radio and television channels have chalked out a series of special programmes on the occasion of Eid.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his message on Eid-ul-Azha, has said that the spirit of sacrifice is of universal importance and no nation in the world can progress unless it demonstrates the spirit of sacrifice.

“Observing the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim requires us to exhibit the spirit of sacrifice in all fields of life.

“We have to work for the country’s progress, development and welfare by rising above our personal interests, priorities and prejudices,” the prime minister said.

Imran Khan felicitated the Pakistani nation on the Eid and prayed to Allah Almighty to accept the prayers and sacrifices offered by the people and make the same a source of blessings for them.