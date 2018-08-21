Tue August 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 21, 2018

Armed forces of Pakistan wish a very happy Eid to fellow Pakistanis

RAWALPINDI: Armed Forces of Pakistan have extended Eid greetings to fellow Pakistanis, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, in a tweet on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha said, “Armed Forces of Pakistan wish a very happy Eid to fellow Pakistanis.”

The military spokesman quoted Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa as saying “May Allah Almighty bless our motherland peace and prosperity.”

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Naval Chief and Chief of Air Staff have also wished a very happy Eid to the Pakistani nation.

