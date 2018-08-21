British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

As Eid-ul-Azha hits around the corner, people all around the world are found busy in celebrating the festival as they send in their warm wishes for each other.



Just in time, Thomas Drews, who is UK's High Commissioner to Pakistan sent his heartiest jovial Eid wishes to all Muslims celebrating around the globe.

“Best wishes to everyone celebrating Eid this week - in Pakistan, the UK and around the world. Eid Mubarak”, read the diplomat's tweet.

Along the tweet, was attached a video message where Thomas, standing at Islamabad's animal market expressing his well wishes to Muslims in Urdu.

Pakistan would be celebrating Eid-ul-Azha on 22nd August with great religious fervor and enthusiasm.