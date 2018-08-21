PML-N rejects Aitzaz Ahsan’s nomination as Presidential candidate

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has rejected nomination of Aitzaz Ahsan as Presidential candidate by PPP.



PML-N met here under the chair of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and party President Shehbaz Sharif and took several decisions.

Sources said PML-N while rejecting Aitzaz Ahsan as opposition’s candidate for President, said PPP did not took them into confidence over it, adding that Aitzaz was on forefront to divide opposition during sit-in protest.

It was further decided that Presidential candidate should be nominated with consensus and through Pakistan Alliance. “If PPP failed to develop consensus over it, PML-N will nominate Abdul Qadir Baloch for the slot.”

Sources went on to say, Pakistan Alliance will meet in Islamabad or Murree on August 24.

Two days back, PPP nominated Aitzaz Ahsan as its presidential candidate. The Election Commission of Pakistan announced on Thursday that the presidential election will be held on September 4.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Arif Alvi for the slot.