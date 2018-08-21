Tue August 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 21, 2018

COAS Gen. Bajwa pays tribute to victims of terrorism

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa (COAS) paid rich tribute to victims of terrorism on ‘International Day of Victims of Terrorism’.

In his message, the Army Chief said terrorism is a global menace and requires collective response. Pakistan has remained subjected to this threat for quite some time especially during the last two decades.

“Pakistani nation and its armed forces have bravely and successfully stood upto this challenge and is on a positive trajectory to defeat it effectively,” General Bajwa said, according to Inter Services Public Relations.

He expressed solidarity with courageous families of the victims of terrorism including security forces who fought valiantly against it. “Our collective resolve shall defeat all inimical forces which tried to push us towards darkness but are failing in the face of our national resilience and determination.”

“We strongly condemn terrorism in all its manifestations and extend full support to all the forces of order and peace to bring enduring peace”, said the COAS.

