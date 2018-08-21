Tue August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

The mantra of change

The mantra of change
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
Buzdar — first non-Muslim Leaguer CM since 1985

Buzdar — first non-Muslim Leaguer CM since 1985
China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Balochistan govt extends Eid holidays to Aug 24

Balochistan govt extends Eid holidays to Aug 24
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Pakistan

APP
August 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan stresses joint action to support victims of terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan stood with international community in its efforts to eradicate terrorism and stressed joint action to support the victims of terrorism.

In his message on the ‘International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism’, the prime minister said the eve is to thank and honour Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies and armed forces who rendered immense sacrifices to ensure the safety and security of the country’s people.

The day is being marked for the first time in the world on August 21 to pay tribute to the victims of terrorism.

The prime minister said the government of Pakistan on its part had taken a number of measures to support victims of terrorism including rehabilitation of temporarily dislocated persons, rebuilding damaged infrastructure, and payment of monetary compensation to the victims and their families.

He said the government of Pakistan and its people venerate and paid tribute to all those who suffered immensely at the hand of terrorists.

He said Pakistan had been one of the worst victims of terrorism, suffering thousands of casualties in this war, of both civilians and security personnel.

“We particularly hold in our thoughts and prayers the victims of heartless and brutal attack on Peshawar Army Public School that resulted in loss of more than 130 precious lives. The lives that were lost too early, which we will never forget,” he said.

Imran Khan said despite these losses, the country’s resolve to fight terrorism remained unwavering.

“In the face of every tragedy, the resilient Pakistani nation has shown that the values of enlightenment, compassion and empathy that bind us together, are much stronger than the forces of intolerance, hatred, and violence that aim to divide us,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

No holidays for PM: Imran Khan to work during Eid

No holidays for PM: Imran Khan to work during Eid

No political censorship on state-owned media: info minister Fawad Chaudhry

No political censorship on state-owned media: info minister Fawad Chaudhry

German envoy Martin Kobler eager to work with new government in 'Naya Pakistan'

German envoy Martin Kobler eager to work with new government in 'Naya Pakistan'

Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

Imran Khan defends Sidhu, stresses need for Pak-India dialogue

Load More load more

Spotlight

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj
Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star
Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes
Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018 list

Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018 list
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight
Justin Timberlake to come out with his book this fall

Justin Timberlake to come out with his book this fall