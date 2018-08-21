Tue August 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 21, 2018

Captain Safdar shifted to hospital

RAWALPINDI: Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar was shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology on Tuesday after his condition deteriorated in Adiala Jail, according to Geo News.

According to the TV channel, he was provided medical aid at the Adial Jail on Monday after his condition worsened.

Doctors at the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology were conducting tests on the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Reports said the decision to shift him to the jail would be make on the basis of medical reports.

