Bohra community celebrates Eid-ul-Azha today

KARACHI: The Bohra community is celebrating Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal and fervor across Pakistan today (Tuesday).

A large number of community members offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the Tahiri Masjid in Karachi.

The prayers were followed by the ritualistic Eid embrace among the participants. After completing prayers they performed the ritual of sacrificing animals.

Special security arrangements were made and a large contingent of Rangers and Police officials were stationed at all the Bohra mosques.