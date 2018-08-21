Tue August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Federal cabinet places Nawaz, Maryam on ECL

Federal cabinet places Nawaz, Maryam on ECL
China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months

PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months
Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns
US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
Tweet about premiers’ oath expenses: Rumors travel fast through social media

Tweet about premiers’ oath expenses: Rumors travel fast through social media
Malicious media campaigns: Even if accused is cleared, his reputation is ruined, says CJP

Malicious media campaigns: Even if accused is cleared, his reputation is ruined, says CJP
LSM posts 5.38pc growth in 2017-18, missing target

LSM posts 5.38pc growth in 2017-18, missing target
Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman

Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bohra community celebrates Eid-ul-Azha today

KARACHI: The Bohra community is celebrating Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal and fervor across Pakistan today (Tuesday).

A large number of community members offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the Tahiri Masjid in Karachi.

The prayers were followed by the ritualistic Eid embrace among the participants. After completing  prayers they performed the ritual of sacrificing animals.

Special security arrangements were made and a large contingent of Rangers and Police officials were stationed at all the Bohra  mosques.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt
PM Imran Khan honours LEAs, armed forces for immense sacrifices

PM Imran Khan honours LEAs, armed forces for immense sacrifices
CJP summons NAB chairman

CJP summons NAB chairman
Sidhu in trouble, sedition case filed for hugging Pak army chief

Sidhu in trouble, sedition case filed for hugging Pak army chief
Load More load more

Spotlight

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj
Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star
Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'