Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA
PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months

PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman

Najam Sethi resigns as PCB chairman

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

WWF-Pakistan welcomes PM’s commitment to address environmental challenges

Karachi - WWF-Pakistan lauded the newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan’s resolve towards solving environmental issues in his first address to the nation on Sunday. 

The Prime Minister noted with concern the issues of global warming, water scarcity, air pollution and solid waste management in metropolis such as Karachi. 

WWF-Pakistan appreciated his commitment to addressing the problems of pollution, initiating massive tree plantation drives to tackle climate change, and promote clean air, and an environmental responsible development agenda.

Commenting on Imram Khan’s speech, Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General WWF-Pakistan said that it is the right time to take practical steps to address environmental challenges. He further said that, Pakistan is facing deforestation, climate change and the depletion of freshwater resources which are adversely impacting the environment, health and economy of the country. He also said that with only 2% forest cover remaining, the PM’s commitment to start large-scale plantations will help increase tree cover and reduce air pollution. 

He also added that solid waste management is a serious issue which individuals and the government need to tackle in order to protect local ecosystems. The dumping of sewage water and industrial waste into freshwater bodies must also be stopped. 

He also appreciated that the PM took note of the country’s water scarcity and aims to promote initiatives for efficient water management in the country. Imparting proper knowledge to the farmers and promoting agriculture research are a welcome move that can help increase crop yields and income generation capacity of the farmers, according to Khan.

WWF-Pakistan hopes that the newly elected government’s vision will help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Agenda 2030. Most of the 17 SDGs are directly or indirectly linked to environmental sustainability, particularly those that address poverty, hunger, health and well-being, water and sanitation, clean energy, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, and life on land. 

WWF, thus, aims to drive national action on SDGs implementation around the world including Pakistan. The organization is ready to extend its support and expertise to the government in order to achieve the desired results, to stop the degradation of the country’s natural environment so that people may live in harmony with nature. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Sidhu in trouble, sedition case filed for hugging Pak army chief

Sidhu in trouble, sedition case filed for hugging Pak army chief
‘Ajrak’ made part of school uniform for girls in Sindh

‘Ajrak’ made part of school uniform for girls in Sindh
PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months

PM Imran Khan won’t make any foreign trip for next three months
Trudeau telephones PM Imran Khan

Trudeau telephones PM Imran Khan
Load More load more

Spotlight

‘Ajrak’ made part of school uniform for girls in Sindh

‘Ajrak’ made part of school uniform for girls in Sindh
Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report
PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'