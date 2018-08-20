Mon August 20, 2018
Pakistan

APP
August 20, 2018

Trudeau telephones PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on Monday phoned his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan and congratulated him on assuming the office.

During the telephonic conversation, the Canadian Prime Minister appreciated Imran Khan’s illustrious career in cricket and politics and wished him well for implementing his party’s agenda for the welfare of Pakistani people.

Both the leaders discussed bilateral relations and stressed the need for further strengthening of ties particularly in areas of trade, commerce and investment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also underscored the contributions of over 400,000 Canadians of Pakistani origin to Canada.

The two leaders reaffirmed commitment to work together to strengthen bilateral relations in diverse fields.

