Shehbaz Sharif makes NAB appearance in PPDC, Ashiana cases

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif has appeared before the National Accountability Bureau in a corruption probe into Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme and Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC) inquiry.
The anti-corruption watchdog issued summons to Shehbaz Sharif to appear before the bureau and alleged illegal appointments made in the PPDC.
In the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme case, he was summoned on the basis of statements made by former principal secretary Fawad Hassan.
