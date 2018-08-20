Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA
Blatant Anglophiles

Blatant Anglophiles
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has been declared Opposition Leader in the National Assembly.

Notification to declare Shehbaz Sharif as Opposition leader has been issued here Monday.

PML-N emerged as second largest party in the National Assembly.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had also extended complete cooperation to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in both the houses of the Parliament and also to Shehbaz Sharif as opposition leader in the National Assembly.

In this regard, the PPP had sent a letter to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser with the signature of the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Syed Khursheed Shah to give complete support to Shehbaz Sharif as opposition leader in the National Assembly.

The PPP said in the letter that the PML-N, being the majority party at the opposition benches, has right to lead the opposition.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan summons Dutch envoy, lodges strong protest over blasphemous competition

Pakistan summons Dutch envoy, lodges strong protest over blasphemous competition
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

FO clarifies over Indian PM Modi’s dialogue offer

FO clarifies over Indian PM Modi’s dialogue offer
Info minister vows to build positive image of country

Info minister vows to build positive image of country
Load More load more

Spotlight

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report
PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'