Mon August 20, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Sardar Usman Buzdar sworn in Punjab CM

LAHORE: PTI leader Sardar Usman Buzdar was sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday, formally ending the 10-year rule of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

Acting Governor Chaudhry Perviz Elahi administered the oath at the Darbar Hall with caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi, members of the provincial assembly, representatives from the armed forces, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, lawyers and members of civil society in attendance.

The chief minister was presented a guard of honour by police as he came to his office. Officers and staff members welcomed the new chief minister. 

Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Hussain Durrani read out the order of the appointment during the ceremony which started with recitation from the holy Quran.

Prominent among the guests were governor-designate Chaudhry Muhamamd Sarwar, ministers of the caretaker cabinet including Ahmed Waqas Riaz and Zia Haider Rizvi, MPAs from the Southern Punjab, Senior PTI leaders former opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Aleem Khan, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Waleed Iqbal, MPAs, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Syed Kaleem Imam, the government functionaries and people from the newly elected Chief Minsiter Sardar Usman Buzdar''s constituency.

Buzdar was elected as a member of Punjab Assembly from Dera Ghazi Khan’s tribal Taunsa town.

His nomination raised some eyebrows but were overruled by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who extended his full support to the incoming chief minister. 


