Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Modi ready for dialogue with Pakistan

Modi ready for dialogue with Pakistan
Moment of truth

Moment of truth
Blatant Anglophiles

Blatant Anglophiles
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam to be put on ECL
Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
What you should (or shouldn’t) do for ‘Naya Pakistan’?

What you should (or shouldn’t) do for ‘Naya Pakistan’?

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

Following the speech by Prime Minister Imran Khan, a wave of positivity and hope had swept over the nation and now it appears that the oration managed to speak to the Pakistanis residing abroad as well.

In a footage making rounds on social media, a physician named Dr Imran Malik can be seen announcing to the world his decision driven by the words of PM Khan about leaving all behind in the land of the West and returning to Pakistan to serve the nation and work for the progress of his homeland.

“A short while from now, I had heard my Prime Minister say that all overseas Pakistani’s should play a role heartily for the betterment of their country,” he had started off.

“I have taken the decision to come back to Pakistan and I will serve my country once I’m back.”

He went on to claim: “I have a house here at the lake, and all the properties that I have here, I will sell it all and bring it to Pakistan and we will take my country out of the difficulties it is currently facing, together.”

He elaborated that his wife is also working as a physician in the United States and he will be returning home accompanied by his entire family.

Furthermore he urged fellow overseas Pakistanis to step forward and play a significant role in the development of their country of origin.

Adding that Pakistanis have an obligation of working hard to turn the country great, the doctor concluded the video message saying “Pakistan Zindabad.”

Pakistan Tehreel-e-Insaf’s official Twitter account had also lauded the American physician by stating: “This is how Pakistani's response when Khan asks them for help. How much they trust their #PrimeMinisterImranKhan See,How Dr Imran, regional director and a physician in USA, selling all his properties there and bringing all his wealth in foreign currency to Pakistan #PMIKAddress.”


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

IHC reserves judgment on appeals in Nawaz, Maryam’s Avenfield conviction

IHC reserves judgment on appeals in Nawaz, Maryam’s Avenfield conviction
ECP allows overseas Pakistanis to exercise voting right in bye elections

ECP allows overseas Pakistanis to exercise voting right in bye elections
UAE to build first ever medical mall in Pakistan

UAE to build first ever medical mall in Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam to be put on ECL
Load More load more

Spotlight

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report
PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

PTI forms govt in KP, Punjab, Center due to its vision: Zartaj Gull

PTI forms govt in KP, Punjab, Center due to its vision: Zartaj Gull

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'