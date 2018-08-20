PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

Following the speech by Prime Minister Imran Khan, a wave of positivity and hope had swept over the nation and now it appears that the oration managed to speak to the Pakistanis residing abroad as well.



In a footage making rounds on social media, a physician named Dr Imran Malik can be seen announcing to the world his decision driven by the words of PM Khan about leaving all behind in the land of the West and returning to Pakistan to serve the nation and work for the progress of his homeland.

“A short while from now, I had heard my Prime Minister say that all overseas Pakistani’s should play a role heartily for the betterment of their country,” he had started off.

“I have taken the decision to come back to Pakistan and I will serve my country once I’m back.”

He went on to claim: “I have a house here at the lake, and all the properties that I have here, I will sell it all and bring it to Pakistan and we will take my country out of the difficulties it is currently facing, together.”

He elaborated that his wife is also working as a physician in the United States and he will be returning home accompanied by his entire family.

Furthermore he urged fellow overseas Pakistanis to step forward and play a significant role in the development of their country of origin.

Adding that Pakistanis have an obligation of working hard to turn the country great, the doctor concluded the video message saying “Pakistan Zindabad.”

Pakistan Tehreel-e-Insaf’s official Twitter account had also lauded the American physician by stating: “This is how Pakistani's response when Khan asks them for help. How much they trust their #PrimeMinisterImranKhan See,How Dr Imran, regional director and a physician in USA, selling all his properties there and bringing all his wealth in foreign currency to Pakistan #PMIKAddress.”



