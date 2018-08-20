Nawaz Sharif, Maryam put on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has decided to place former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on the Exit Control List, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday.



The cabinet also directed the law ministry to initiate process to attach the Sharif Family’s Avenfield properties as the belong to people of Pakistan.