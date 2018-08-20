Mon August 20, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office here.

During the meeting, the Chairman JCSC congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office, said a PM Office statement.

This is first such meeting of the PM with any military official after his oath taking on Saturday.

