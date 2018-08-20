Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office here.
During the meeting, the Chairman JCSC congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office, said a PM Office statement.
This is first such meeting of the PM with any military official after his oath taking on Saturday.
