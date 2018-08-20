Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Modi ready for dialogue with Pakistan

Modi ready for dialogue with Pakistan
Moment of truth

Moment of truth
Blatant Anglophiles

Blatant Anglophiles
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
Lahore law student gets distinction from London university

Lahore law student gets distinction from London university
Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
What you should (or shouldn’t) do for ‘Naya Pakistan’?

What you should (or shouldn’t) do for ‘Naya Pakistan’?

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Navjot Singh Sidhu justifies hugging General Bajwa after hefty criticism from India

AMRITSAR: Indian Punjab chief minister, Amarinder Singh expressed his disapproval and criticism for Navjot Singh’s gesture of hugging General Bajwa at the oath taking ceremony while mentioning it as something that was easily avoidable and wasn’t the need of the hour.

“Sidhu should have avoided indulging in such a gesture when Indian soldiers are getting killed every day on the border. After all, it is the army chief who gives the orders to kill, with the soldiers merely following the same,” said the chief minister on the sidelines of a photograph exhibition in Chandigarh.

However, Sidhu has justified his gesture while calling it as affection and love that he received from the other side of the border that made him over-whelmed to receive immense warmth from Pakistan.

“He came up to me. First thing, he is a Jat like the Cheemas, Sandhus, and Sidhus. All three chiefs of Pakistan defence forces came to meet people in the first row. Bajwa walked up to me and said he is a General who wanted to be a cricketer. He was very warm and wanted peace,” said Sidhu on his return to India.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam put on ECL
Malaysia's Mahathir Mohammad congratulates Imran

Malaysia's Mahathir Mohammad congratulates Imran

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Imran Khan appoints ex-NAB official as ‘Special Assistant’ on accountability

Imran Khan appoints ex-NAB official as ‘Special Assistant’ on accountability
Load More load more

Spotlight

Djokovic beats Federer to win in Cincinnati crown

Djokovic beats Federer to win in Cincinnati crown
Attitude not good enough from beaten Manchester Unitetd, admits Pogba

Attitude not good enough from beaten Manchester Unitetd, admits Pogba
‘Sui Dhaaga’ makes Varun Dhawan a tailor to surprise his father

‘Sui Dhaaga’ makes Varun Dhawan a tailor to surprise his father
PTI forms govt in KP, Punjab, Center due to its vision: Zartaj Gull

PTI forms govt in KP, Punjab, Center due to its vision: Zartaj Gull

Photos & Videos

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release
Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'