Navjot Singh Sidhu justifies hugging General Bajwa after hefty criticism from India

AMRITSAR: Indian Punjab chief minister, Amarinder Singh expressed his disapproval and criticism for Navjot Singh’s gesture of hugging General Bajwa at the oath taking ceremony while mentioning it as something that was easily avoidable and wasn’t the need of the hour.

“Sidhu should have avoided indulging in such a gesture when Indian soldiers are getting killed every day on the border. After all, it is the army chief who gives the orders to kill, with the soldiers merely following the same,” said the chief minister on the sidelines of a photograph exhibition in Chandigarh.

However, Sidhu has justified his gesture while calling it as affection and love that he received from the other side of the border that made him over-whelmed to receive immense warmth from Pakistan.

“He came up to me. First thing, he is a Jat like the Cheemas, Sandhus, and Sidhus. All three chiefs of Pakistan defence forces came to meet people in the first row. Bajwa walked up to me and said he is a General who wanted to be a cricketer. He was very warm and wanted peace,” said Sidhu on his return to India.