Video: Imran Khan's first speech as Prime Minister of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his inaugural address to the nation since being elected the country's new premier, on Sunday announced his agenda of change, pledging that his government would cut spending, launch sweeping reforms and take austerity measures that affect the welfare of the nation.

The speech was broadcast at 9:30pm by the state-run TV following recitation from the Holy Quran and playing of the national anthem. The prime minister launched a wide-ranging austerity campaign and reiterated to root out corruption and bring back the money transferred abroad.

Here's the complete video:



