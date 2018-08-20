Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Prime Minister Imran Khan promises sweeping reforms in inaugural address

Prime Minister Imran Khan promises sweeping reforms in inaugural address

Moment of truth

Moment of truth
Blatant Anglophiles

Blatant Anglophiles
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
Lahore law student gets distinction from London university

Lahore law student gets distinction from London university
Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire

Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
NAB summons Shahbaz in Ashiana housing, PPDC inquiries

NAB summons Shahbaz in Ashiana housing, PPDC inquiries

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Video: Imran Khan's first speech as Prime Minister of Pakistan

A Pakistani man holds his smartphone, as he watches a broadcast of a speech of newly appointed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he addresses the nation, in Karachi on August 19, 2018.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his inaugural address to the nation since being elected the country's new premier, on Sunday announced his agenda of change, pledging that his government would cut spending, launch sweeping reforms and take austerity measures that affect the welfare of the nation.

The speech was broadcast at 9:30pm by the state-run TV following recitation from the Holy Quran and playing of the national anthem. The prime minister launched a wide-ranging austerity campaign and reiterated to root out corruption and bring back the money transferred abroad.

Here's the complete video:


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan extends olive branch to Afghanistan, India

Pakistan extends olive branch to Afghanistan, India
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
Imran’s maiden speech addresses social issues never discussed before

Imran’s maiden speech addresses social issues never discussed before

Load More load more

Spotlight

Djokovic beats Federer to win in Cincinnati crown

Djokovic beats Federer to win in Cincinnati crown
Attitude not good enough from beaten Manchester Unitetd, admits Pogba

Attitude not good enough from beaten Manchester Unitetd, admits Pogba
‘Sui Dhaaga’ makes Varun Dhawan a tailor to surprise his father

‘Sui Dhaaga’ makes Varun Dhawan a tailor to surprise his father
PTI forms govt in KP, Punjab, Center due to its vision: Zartaj Gull

PTI forms govt in KP, Punjab, Center due to its vision: Zartaj Gull

Photos & Videos

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release
Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'