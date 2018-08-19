PTI forms govt in KP, Punjab, Center due to its vision: Zartaj Gull

ISLAMABAD: PTI's Member National Assembly (MNA) Zartaj Gull has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had gained majority in the general election due to its vision and formed governments at Centre, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab, and Center.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had lost its grip over its stronghold of Punjab despite heavy slogans during election campaign.

She said Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi had been elected as speaker of the Punjab Assembly with majority votes of its members.

Pervaiz Ellahi, she added, had already served as speaker and chief minister, and held personal relations with members.

The PTI, Zartaj Gull said, had constituted the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa with a thumping majority.

"We have also established the government in Center.

"Imran Khan was the symbol of federation, she added.

Lamenting over the policies of PML-N, the MNA said Punjab could not produce leadership under the suzerainty of Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif.

To a question she said PTI was fully against “horse-trading”.