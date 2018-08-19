Political victimization under the garb of accountability unacceptable: Murad Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the province of Sindh contributes in the divisible pool more than any other province, therefore Sindh may be given share accordingly.

This he said while talking to media at Mazar-e-Quaid where he along with his newly appointed eight-member cabinet and two advisors offered fateha and laid floral wreath. He also recorded his expression in the visitors book.

He said that there were various issues on which federal government has to support the provincial government of Sindh. The most important issue is of the NFC. “We have already told the federal government in writing that the province of Sindh contributes more than 60 percent revenue in the divisible pool, therefore Sindh should be given its weightage in the NFC Award,” he said and added “it is yet to be seen whether the federal government gives rights to the smaller provinces or not but we would keep struggling for getting our share,” he said.

Replying to a question accountability, the chief minister said there should proper accountability but “we would not accept political victimization in the name of accountability. He vowed to strengthen Anti-Corruption Establishment further so that corrupt practices could be controlled.

Murad Ali Shah said that he has appointed a balanced cabinet and all the cabinet members are experienced and well-educated. “I am sure we [cabinet] would be able to serve people of Sindh,” he said.

The chief minister said that in the 2018 election people of Sindh have given more votes and seats to PPP and “Almighty Allah will guide us and give us strength to serve our people and come up to their expectations,” he said.

Replying to another question about the PTI MPA who had beaten a citizen on the road, the chief minister said it was unfortunate what he did was unacceptable – but we are hoping for constructive politics and attitudes.”

Replying yet to another question, Murad Ali Shah said the federal government always makes tall claims for giving special package to Karachi but they do nothing. The PML-N government had announced a Rs25 billion package for Karachi but it proved to be a lip service. “We would welcome if the federal government [of PTI] gives special attention to uplift of the city,” he said.

Talking about expansion of the cabinet, the chief minister said that it would expanded after Eid.

Murad Ali Shah to another question said that there were issues of irrigational water for growers but he was trying to resolve them.

OATH TAKING OF THE MINISTERS:

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed his eight-member cabinet and two advisors on Sunday. The Cabinet members were sworn-in in a simple ceremony held at Governor House. Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durani administered oath to the newly appointed cabinet.

The cabinet members include Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Shahela Raza, Ismail Rahu, Hari Ram, Shabir Bijarani, Syed Sardar Shah and Mahboob Makhdoom. The advisors are Murtaza Wahab and Mohammad Bux Maher.

The chief minister just after the oath-taking ceremony of his cabinet members visited Mazar-e-Quaid. He along with his cabinet members laid floral wreath on the Mazar and offered fateha and then recorded his impressions in the visitors book placed at the Mazar.