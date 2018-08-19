Pictures: Prime Minister Khan works out in the PM House

A day after assuming office, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday morning set out for walk and exercise , pictures shared on social media by his supporters showed.

In the pictures circulating on Twitter and other social media platforms, the prime minister is seen wearing a tracksuit, the one he usually wears while exercising.

Escorted by a group of men, the prime minister is also carrying a notebook in his right hand.

Walking behind the Skipper with a bag , a man in black suit and glasses is the only one who gives the aura of officialdom.

Authenticity of the pictures could not be independently confirmed.