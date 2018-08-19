PPP nominates Aitzaz Ahsan for president

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party has nominated Aitzaz Ahsan as its presidential candidate,Geo News reported on Sunday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Arif Alvi for the slot.

The Election Commission of Pakistan announced on Thursday that the presidential election will be held on September 4.

Voting for the presidential election will be held in the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies from 10am to 4pm.