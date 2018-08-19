Sun August 19, 2018
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Reengineering the civil service

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

The dilemmas of old Pakistan

Punjab elects new CM today

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

Gen Bajwa wants peace with India, says Sidhu

Imran reposes confidence in Usman Buzdar

Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 19, 2018

PM Imran Khan convenes parliamentary party meeting to discuss presidential election

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of parliamentary party of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Geo News reported.

According to Fawad Chaudhry, the PTI spokesman, allied parties and  members of Senators have also been invited to the meeting.

He said in twitter post that the parliamentary party would be taken into confidence over presidential election.

The election is scheduled to be held on September 4.

