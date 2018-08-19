PM Imran Khan convenes parliamentary party meeting to discuss presidential election

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of parliamentary party of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Geo News reported.



According to Fawad Chaudhry, the PTI spokesman, allied parties and members of Senators have also been invited to the meeting.

He said in twitter post that the parliamentary party would be taken into confidence over presidential election.

The election is scheduled to be held on September 4.