Sun August 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 19, 2018

PM, PCB's patron to work out a new cricket system: sources

Pakistan's veteran and former cricketers gathered for a group selfie during PM's oath ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board patron Imran Khan on Saturday aimed at forming a new cricket system in Pakistan, pertaining which, he sought advises from his peers in a brief meeting on the day he sworn in.

Taking aim at enhancing the country’s cricket structure, he said he intends to keep discussing and listening to advice on the matter.

He mentioned that it may take a month or two for an evident outcome.

The 30-minute detailed meeting was attended by Javed Miandad, Mudassar Nazar, Abdul Qadir, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Moin Khan, Rameez Raja, Mushtaq Ahmed, Inzaam-ul-Haq, and Imran’s close friend Zakir Khan. Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu who flew to attend Prime Minister Imran Khan’s oath ceremony was also present in the meeting.

He met the cricketers individually and expressed his gratitude to them for their presence as well as for being a “help” in his career.

While stressing over better reforms in cricket of Pakistan, Imran sought their viewpoints, and assistance  to help him oversee the current cricket scene.

 Although former leg-spinner Abdul Qadir advised against the elimination of the departmental teams, Imran said he would not support departmental cricket, adding that he did not wish for the players to lose their jobs either.

The meeting came to details  concerning the new cricket system to be introduced, where the PM suggested that eight regional teams would participate in first class, where another eight would partake in Grade 2.

Every year, one of the regional teams would be promoted in the new system and regions should be limited to six in number, the sources mentioned.

However, the meeting could not conclude with any cricket-related policy finalized from Khan’s side.

