Imran Khan’s long struggle behind his great victory: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: President Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday said Imran Khan’s ascent to the office of prime minister was the result of his continued hard work and dedication.
“This is a great victory and big success as result of Imran’s long struggle,” Sheikh Rasheed told APP at the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Sheikh Rasheed said the nation had reposed trust in Imran Khan to bring improvement in their lives.
“Now is the time to deliver as per the expectations of people who reposed immense confidence in Imran Khan,” he said.
