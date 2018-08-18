May Allah the Almighty help you in your tenure: Erdogan writes to PM Khan

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Imran Khan after he assumed the office of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“I extend you my heartfelt congratulations upon your election as the Prime Minister of brotherly Pakistan, and wish you success. May Allah the Almighty be your friend and help you in your tenure,” wrote Erdogan in a letter to Imran Khan on Saturday.

The Turkish president hoped that the ties between the two countries would develop further.

“I wholeheartedly believe that our relations, which take their strength from our peerless bonds of fraternity and amity, will develop even further in every field towards the welfare and prosperity of our two peoples.”

“The solidarity that you have displayed and the support that you have extended to us in the recent critical period that our country has been passing through, reinforces our belief that your sapient leadership will help further advance bilateral relations between Turkey and Pakistan to new heights.



“On this occasion, I reiterate my best wishes for your personal health and happiness, as well as for the welfare and well-being of the brotherly people of Pakistan.”