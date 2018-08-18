Bilawal condemns murder of senior PPP worker

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned brutal murder of senior PPP worker and former Information Secretary Tharparker Chander Sharma in broad daylight in Mithi town on Saturday.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the PPP chairman said that he was grieved to hear the sad news and asked Sindh government to bring the killers to book at the earliest.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari eulogised the hard-work and conviction of Chander Sharma and expressed sympathy and solidarity with his bereaved family members.