Sat August 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 18, 2018

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

PPP leader Syed Murad Ali Shah takes oath as Sindh Chief Minister on Saturday 

KARACHI: Syed Murad Ali Shah has received second consecutive term at serving as the Sindh Chief Minister as he took oath of his office on Saturday at Governor House.

Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani administered the oath to the  33rd Chief Minister of Sindh and other cabinet members.

The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP MNAs and MPAs, diplomats, representatives of business community and others.

The chief minister secured his earlier position with 97 votes against opponent Shaharyar Mahar who bagged 61 votes on Grand Democratic Alliance’s ticket.

