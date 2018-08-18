Bushra Imran steals the show at PM's oath-taking ceremony

LAHORE: The first lady of Pakistan, and wife of prime minister Imran Khan, Bushra Imran during her first public speech on Saturday delivered that she is more concerned than happy as a huge responsibility burdens her husband now.

Citing Imran 's position, she said power comes and goes but the most important factor of Imran’s victory is the responsibilities he now has.

She added that Imran’s goal is to eradicate poverty and bring reforms in the health and education sectors of Pakistan.

On the other hand, Bushra Imran's attire itself became matter of the moment as she walked in dressed in her usual color code but her white gown with lace finishing stole the show with matching sandals and nail paint, pairing a bejeweled bracelet and a ring on her right hand.

She watched Imran Khan from the first row as he took oath with difficult words. Imran was dressed in a black sherwani for the ceremony held at the President House.

She then visited the new house allotted to them by the government.

The military secretary residence, comprising five bedrooms, one drawing room and one dining room, is spread over four kanals. Reports stated that premier Imran Khan will shift to the PM House on Sunday.

Bushra, Imran's third spouse, was a spiritual guide in Pakpattan when they married earlier this year in Lahore, prior to which, Bushra Bibi was married to Khawar Maneka .