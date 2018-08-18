Sat August 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 18, 2018

PM Imran Khan approves 20-member federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a twenty-member federal cabinet, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said.

The cabinet comprises 15 federal ministers and five advisers, Chaudhry said in a Twitter statement on Saturday.

The ministers will be sworn in on Monday morning at President’s House, he added.

The cabinet's members are Farogh Naseem (Law and Justice), Tariq Bashir Cheema (Safron), Shireen Mazari (Human Rights), Ghulam Sarwar Khan (Petroleum), Zubaida Jalal (Defence Production), Fawad Ahmed (Information and Broadcasting), Pervez Khattak (Defence), Aamir Mehmood Kiyani (Health), Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Foreign Affairs), Asad Umar (Finance), Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (Railways), Fehmida Mirza (Inter Provincial Coordination), Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (IT), Shafqat Mahmood (Education) and Noor ul Haq Qadri (Religious Affairs)

Five advisers are Mohammad Shehzad, Ishrat Hussain, Abdul Razzak Dawood, Amin Aslam and Babar Awan.  

The announcement came hours after Imran Khan was sworn in 22th Prime Minister of Pakistan. 

Separately, Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI leader Arif Alvi will be their candidate for the post of President of Pakistan scheduled to be take place on September 4. 


