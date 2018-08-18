Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for Punjab chief minister slot, Sardar Usman Buzdar had paid blood money to drop murder charges against him, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The CM-nominee along with his father was involved in the case of a murder scheme that was registered against him following the death of six men that were slain amidst the 1998 polls.

Reports citing sources revealed that over 20 people were involved in the murder, who had started firing during Buzdar’s campaigning.

Furthermore it was revealed that Buzdar along with the others involved were declared guilty in the case by a court, however the charges were dropped against the father and son after they paid Rs750,000 as settlement.

On the other hand, the Punjab CM nominee is also bearing allegations of making 300 phony appointments during his time as nazim.

The allegations, however, were discharged by Buzdar’s brother who stated that they were ‘baseless’ and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was unable to find evidences to support them after which the case was closed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the name of Buzdar as nominee for the Punjab CM slot in a video message released on Friday.