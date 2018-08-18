Arif Alvi nominated for President of Pakistan

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Arif Alvi as the next president of Pakistan, party spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday.

The country is scheduled to hold presidential on September 4.



The Election Commission of Pakistan announced on Thursday that the nomination papers for the presidential election can be filed with the presiding officers in Islamabad and the federating units by August 27, 12 noon.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted on August 29.

Candidature can be withdrawn by 12 noon on August 30. The list of validated candidates will be published the same day at 1pm.

Voting for the presidential election will be held in the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies from 10am to 4pm on September 4.

The PTI emerged as major political party in National, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in the general election on July 25. It has also significant presence in Sindh and Balochistan.

The number of seats in the national and provincial assemblies that serve as electoral college in the presidential election puts the PTI in strong position to get its nominee elected as president of the country.



