Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Imran Khan, Pakistan cricket hero turned prime minister

Imran Khan, Pakistan cricket hero turned prime minister
PTI govt to consider changes in economic team: Asad Umar

PTI govt to consider changes in economic team: Asad Umar
Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA

Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Sheikh Rasheed's inconspicuous presence at PM Imran Khan's oath-taking

Sheikh Rasheed's inconspicuous presence at PM Imran Khan's oath-taking

Newly elected PM Imran Khan announces strict accountability

Newly elected PM Imran Khan announces strict accountability
Of tears, smiles, ring, rosary and waves

Of tears, smiles, ring, rosary and waves
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Prime Minister Imran Khan has just updated his Twitter bio

Imran Khan has acknowledged on Twitter his stunning victory by changing his bio.

Before the election, it said "Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf", but hours after  being elected by the National Assembly to the office of prime minister it now says "Prime Minister of Pakistan"

Imran Khan has over eight million followers on Twitter. His last tweet is a message on August 14 of support for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Turkey .


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Imran Khan, Pakistan cricket hero turned prime minister

Imran Khan, Pakistan cricket hero turned prime minister
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
Sheikh Rasheed's inconspicuous presence at PM Imran Khan's oath-taking

Sheikh Rasheed's inconspicuous presence at PM Imran Khan's oath-taking

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Load More load more

Spotlight

Imran asked sons not to attend his oath taking ceremony: Jemima

Imran asked sons not to attend his oath taking ceremony: Jemima

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
US government seeks Facebook help to wiretap Messenger

US government seeks Facebook help to wiretap Messenger
England recall Stokes as they seek India series win

England recall Stokes as they seek India series win

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'