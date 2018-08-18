Sat August 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 18, 2018

Sheikh Rasheed's inconspicuous presence at PM Imran Khan's oath-taking

 Awami Muslim League Chief  Shiekh Rasheed Ahmad kept a low profile     in  the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to reports,  he arrived late to the ceremony.

The firebrand politicians supported  the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman during its  protests  against the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government.

Earlier, it was reported that he has skipped the oath taking of the prime minister.

Regarded as one of confidantes  of Imran Khan,  analysts said  he was not expected to  miss an event  that saw his friend took  the reins of the nuclear armed nation.

The analysts wondered whether he has developed differences with the  prime minister.

It was earlier speculated that  Sheikh Rasheed would be given portfolio of railways minister.  

 Media reports also suggested that the  Sheikh of Lal Haweli wanted Khan to  give him interior ministry. 

