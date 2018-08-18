Sheikh Rasheed's inconspicuous presence at PM Imran Khan's oath-taking

Awami Muslim League Chief Shiekh Rasheed Ahmad kept a low profile in the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to reports, he arrived late to the ceremony.

The firebrand politicians supported the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman during its protests against the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government.

Earlier, it was reported that he has skipped the oath taking of the prime minister.

Regarded as one of confidantes of Imran Khan, analysts said he was not expected to miss an event that saw his friend took the reins of the nuclear armed nation.

The analysts wondered whether he has developed differences with the prime minister.

It was earlier speculated that Sheikh Rasheed would be given portfolio of railways minister.

Media reports also suggested that the Sheikh of Lal Haweli wanted Khan to give him interior ministry.