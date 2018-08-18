Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday took oath of his office on Saturday at a ceremony held at the President House.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath to the former cricket hero who became the prime minister 22 years after launching his political party: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

As the president administered oath, Khan stumbled over some of the Urdu words of oath.

Salman Masood, a Islamabad based journalist was of the view that the oath taking ceremony should have been rehearsed.

Journalist Mahreen Zehra Malik wondered if the prime minister's oath has changed from past years.



