Sat August 18, 2018
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Imran Khan, Pakistan cricket hero turned prime minister

Imran Khan, Pakistan cricket hero turned prime minister
PTI govt to consider changes in economic team: Asad Umar

PTI govt to consider changes in economic team: Asad Umar
Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA

Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Sheikh Rasheed's inconspicuous presence at PM Imran Khan's oath-taking

Sheikh Rasheed's inconspicuous presence at PM Imran Khan's oath-taking

Newly elected PM Imran Khan announces strict accountability

Newly elected PM Imran Khan announces strict accountability
Of tears, smiles, ring, rosary and waves

Of tears, smiles, ring, rosary and waves
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

August 18, 2018

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

 Prime Minister  Imran Khan  on Saturday took oath of his office on Saturday at a ceremony  held at the President House.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath to the former cricket hero who became the prime minister 22 years after launching his political party: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

As the president administered oath, Khan stumbled over some of the Urdu words of oath.

Salman Masood, a Islamabad based journalist was of the view that the oath taking ceremony should have been rehearsed.

Journalist Mahreen Zehra Malik wondered if the prime minister's oath has changed from past years.  


